Kazakhstan lose World Cup hopes after draw in Skopje

The match at Todor Proeski Stadium saw Kazakhstan take a surprise lead in the 54th minute through Dinmukhamed Karaman, before Macedonian captain Enis Bardhi equalized with a precise free kick in the 74th minute. Despite several late opportunities, the hosts failed to secure victory.

After seven matches, Kazakhstan have 7 points. Even if the team defeats Belgium in the final round, it would only reach 10 points – not enough to compete for second place, which also offers a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The current Group J standings are as follows: Belgium – 14 points (6 matches), North Macedonia – 13 (7), Wales – 10 (6), Kazakhstan – 7 (7), Liechtenstein – 0 (6).

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s national football team had earned a convincing 4:0 victory over Liechtenstein in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.