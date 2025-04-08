EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan seeks to simplify Neo Nomad Visa application process

    13:56, 8 April 2025

    Kazakh Tourism and Sports Minister Yerbol Myrzabossynov briefed on the Neo Nomad Visa during the Government’s meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan looks to simplify Neo Nomad Visa application process
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform News Agency

    He reminded that at the end of last year, a new type of Kazakh visa, the Neo Nomad Visa, was introduced. The visa allows foreign nationals to live in Kazakhstan for a year.

    "Currently, the visa can only be obtained through Kazakhstan's foreign diplomatic missions. To streamline the process, it's proposed to make the application available electronically via the visa migration portal. Additionally, greater efforts are needed to raise awareness about the visa through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture and Information, targeting the right audience," said Yerbol Myrzabossynov.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has introduced Neo Nomad visa for the so-called "modern nomads" – foreign tourists who work remotely while traveling around the world.

    Tourism Tourism and Sport Government of Kazakhstan Travel Digital nomads
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All