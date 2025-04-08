Kazakhstan seeks to simplify Neo Nomad Visa application process

He reminded that at the end of last year, a new type of Kazakh visa, the Neo Nomad Visa, was introduced. The visa allows foreign nationals to live in Kazakhstan for a year.

"Currently, the visa can only be obtained through Kazakhstan's foreign diplomatic missions. To streamline the process, it's proposed to make the application available electronically via the visa migration portal. Additionally, greater efforts are needed to raise awareness about the visa through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture and Information, targeting the right audience," said Yerbol Myrzabossynov.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has introduced Neo Nomad visa for the so-called "modern nomads" – foreign tourists who work remotely while traveling around the world.