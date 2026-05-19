Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in global reputation ranking

Kazakhstan achieved the strongest result among Central Asian states, placing 69th out of 197 countries included in the ranking.

The ranking methodology is based on an assessment of 10 key categories and 50 individual indicators. These include a country’s economic potential, government effectiveness, domestic and foreign policy, investment attractiveness, the development of innovation and technology, as well as other factors.

The final score was calculated by combining the data into a single indicator on a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest possible result.

Among CIS countries, Kazakhstan ranked second in terms of international reputation, with an overall score of 66.62 points.

Other CIS countries placed lower in the ranking, including Belarus in 89th place with 59.27 points, Armenia in 93rd with 57.14 points, Azerbaijan in 101st with 54.15 points, Uzbekistan in 134th with 37.7 points, Kyrgyzstan in 145th with 34.87 points, and Tajikistan in 160th with 27.92 points.

Singapore topped the ranking.

“A country’s reputation is no longer an abstract idea,” says the CEOWORLD editorial board. “It is a measurable, strategic determinant of competitiveness, influence and prosperity.”

According to the study’s authors, the CEOWORLD Global Country Reputation Index 2026 not only ranks nations but also reflects how the very nature of international influence is changing.

In today’s world, growing importance is being placed on trust, quality of governance, innovation and a country’s ability to build sustainable relationships with external partners. The countries that combine ethics, innovation and empathy, the authors said, will lead the future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in the KOF Globalisation Index.