Kazakhstan launches program for protection of rural areas from emergency situations

Five new fire posts were opened in the villages of Krasnaya Polyana, Kyzylsuat, Zharsuat, Matybulak and Glukhovka. The posts are fitted with necessary machinery, equipment and uniforms and provide conditions for accommodating volunteers, the Vice Ministers said. He added that the existing posts would also be gradually upgraded.

Kegen Tyrssynbayev mentioned that some 400 fire-alarm posts operate countrywide year-round. The local executive bodies are tasked to continue to set up such posts. To this end, the Ministry will transfer 185 units of firefighting machinery to the regions.

He noted Orman and Tabigat information systems, video observations and a space monitoring system help monitor the fire situation countrywide.

As written before, Kazakhstan to channel over KZT 26 bln to upgrade firefighting equipment.