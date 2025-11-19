Kazakhstan launches first IT Architects’ Academy

The program includes four modules: Business process reengineering, IT architecture design, Artificial intelligence — from basics to prototype and Project-based management for efficiency and business goals.

The training begins in December 2025. Applications are open from November 20 to December 15 at govtec.kz.

Education for the first batch is free of charge.

The Academy of IT Architects is an investment in the quality of digital solutions. We are shaping a new generation of specialists capable of designing services based on citizens’ needs and unified architecture principles. Digital transformation today is not only about technology but also about system-oriented, client-focused thinking, Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev, Director General of the Digital Government Support Center said.

In August 2025, the Architectural Council was created to coordinate IT architecture across government bodies and quasi-state organizations, including Samruk-Kazyna and Baiterek.

The Digital Government Support Center serves as the analytical and project hub for digital architecture and AI implementation, under the Digital Headquarters, chaired by the Prime Minister.