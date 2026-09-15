Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to strengthen transport cooperation

The talks focused on strengthening transport links between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, including the development of road and rail connections, upgrades to cross-border infrastructure, and measures to increase the capacity of key transport corridors.

Particular attention was paid to modernizing border checkpoints and improving overall transport connectivity as passenger and freight traffic between the two countries continues to grow.

“The sides emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach to infrastructure development amid growing passenger and freight traffic between the two countries,” the ministry said.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deeper transport and logistics cooperation, including joint infrastructure projects and continued coordination between the relevant government agencies.

Earlier, Kazakhstan reported transporting 9.3 million tons of grain by rail in January-August 2026, up 13% year-on-year.