The meeting brought together heads of cultural heritage agencies from more than 20 countries, along with representatives of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (IICROM) and the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH).

Kazakhstan was represented by Vice Minister of Culture and Information Aibek Sydykov.

In his address, Sydykov highlighted Kazakhstan's cooperation with UNESCO and proposed collaboration with the Alliance in three key areas: specialist training and knowledge exchange, remote monitoring of cultural heritage sites using digital technologies and artificial intelligence, and joint archaeological and scientific research along the Silk Road.

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan was granted observer status in the Alliance. Sydykov noted that the new role will create additional opportunities for cooperation with Asian countries in preserving shared cultural heritage.

During the visit, the vice minister also met with the Alliance's Executive Secretary-General Xie Bing. The two sides discussed prospects for further cooperation. Xie Bing welcomed Kazakhstan's decision to join the Alliance, describing it as a significant step and expressing hope that the country would eventually become a full member.

The Kazakh delegation also attended the opening of the Fourth Liangzhu Forum, which brought together representatives of UNESCO, ICCROM, ALIPH, and the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture.

The Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia was established in 2023 at China's initiative and has operated as an intergovernmental organization headquartered in Beijing since 2024.

To note, AI trained in Kazakh language and culture to help preserve historical heritage.