Kazakhstan, Japan strengthen nuclear energy cooperation

According to the press service of the Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy, scientific and technical research, manpower training, and the development of advanced nuclear technologies.

In particular, they noted the successful cooperation between Kazakhstan's Institute of Nuclear Physics and National Nuclear Center with Japanese partners. This partnership, ongoing since 2002, has created a solid foundation for further expanding scientific and technical cooperation.

The Japanese side reaffirmed its interest in further strengthening the partnership with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to assist in training specialists and developing competencies in nuclear and physical nuclear security, including through International Atomic Energy Agency mechanisms.

Photo source: Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in continuing to expand their strategic partnership. They expressed readiness to intensify cooperation between relevant organizations and research centers of the two countries, as well as to develop new joint projects in the nuclear industry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Russia signed a deal to finance 1st nuclear power plant.