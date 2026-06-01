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    Kazakhstan, Japan strengthen nuclear energy cooperation

    19:41, 1 June 2026

    Almassadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan, met on Monday with Masanori Koguchi, President of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA), and representatives of Marubeni Corporation, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Flags of Kazakhstan and Japan
    Collage source: Qazinform/ Freepik /Pixabay

    According to the press service of the Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy, scientific and technical research, manpower training, and the development of advanced nuclear technologies.

    In particular, they noted the successful cooperation between Kazakhstan's Institute of Nuclear Physics and National Nuclear Center with Japanese partners. This partnership, ongoing since 2002, has created a solid foundation for further expanding scientific and technical cooperation.

    The Japanese side reaffirmed its interest in further strengthening the partnership with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to assist in training specialists and developing competencies in nuclear and physical nuclear security, including through International Atomic Energy Agency mechanisms.

    Kazakhstan, Japan strengthen nuclear energy cooperation
    Photo source: Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan

    Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their mutual interest in continuing to expand their strategic partnership. They expressed readiness to intensify cooperation between relevant organizations and research centers of the two countries, as well as to develop new joint projects in the nuclear industry.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Russia signed a deal to finance 1st nuclear power plant.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Japan Nuclear Energy Agency of Kazakhstan Astana Asia Science and Research
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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