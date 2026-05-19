Kazakhstan introduces six month ban on LPG exports

The restriction will remain in effect within six months and applies to the export of the abovementioned types of fuel outside the country.

At the same time, several exceptions are envisaged. The restrictions do not apply to subsoil users supplying products under production sharing agreements or subsoil use contracts. Exports are also permitted for products manufactured or processed from Kazakhstani raw materials extracted at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields, where provided for under international agreements.

In addition, the restrictions do not apply to transit shipments that originate and terminate outside Kazakhstan, as well as deliveries carried out as part of humanitarian aid by a government decision.

The order will enter into force on May 14, 2026.