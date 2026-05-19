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    Kazakhstan introduces six month ban on LPG exports

    13:53, 19 May 2026

    Kazakhstan has introduced temporary restriction on the exports of liquefied petroleum gas, propane, and butane by automobile and railroad transport. Acting minister of energy signed a corresponding order on May 4, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, LPG, exports, ban
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan

    The restriction will remain in effect within six months and applies to the export of the abovementioned types of fuel outside the country.

    At the same time, several exceptions are envisaged. The restrictions do not apply to subsoil users supplying products under production sharing agreements or subsoil use contracts. Exports are also permitted for products manufactured or processed from Kazakhstani raw materials extracted at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields, where provided for under international agreements.

    In addition, the restrictions do not apply to transit shipments that originate and terminate outside Kazakhstan, as well as deliveries carried out as part of humanitarian aid by a government decision.

    The order will enter into force on May 14, 2026.

    Oil and Gas Government of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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