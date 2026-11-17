According to Bektenov, the government is working to strengthen Kazakhstan’s logistics capacity and modernize the vehicle fleets of domestic transport companies by attracting international heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers and localizing their production.

Production of HOWO, SITRAK and Scania trucks has already been established in Kazakhstan, while efforts are underway to increase the local content of their components.

The country also plans to begin producing Volvo trucks in Almaty by late 2026. Talks with Mercedes are ongoing, said Bektenov.

The Prime Minister stressed that projects aimed at localizing international automotive brands must be implemented on schedule and commissioned in a timely manner.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would launch 15 new production facilities for oil and gas industry.