Kazakhstan implements global UNESCO standards for AI

This UNESCO project aims to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the national artificial intelligence ecosystem. The assessment covers key dimensions of AI development in Kazakhstan, including the legal and regulatory framework, as well as sociocultural, economic, scientific, educational, and technological aspects.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

Special emphasis within the project is placed on ensuring effective cross-sectoral and inter-agency coordination as a key prerequisite for developing a balanced and inclusive artificial intelligence policy.

To date, a National Stakeholder Team has been established to implement UNESCO’s Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM). The Team includes representatives of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs “Atameken”, Astana IT University, Ozim Academy, the Association for the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan, the NGO “Technowomen”, the UNESCO Regional Office, the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, as well as civil society organizations directly involved in the implementation of the project.

Based on the assessment results, practical recommendations will be developed to foster a human-centred AI ecosystem in Kazakhstan.

The implementation of this UNESCO project represents an important step in advancing Kazakhstan’s strategic course toward the development of artificial intelligence, grounded in international cooperation and respect for universal values, human rights, and fundamental freedoms.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan started training the 1st cohort of AI officers for the public sector.