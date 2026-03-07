Kazakhstan, ICRC eye state and prospects of cooperation on issues of international humanitarian law

First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the multilateral system based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the ICRC in the context of global efforts to ensure full respect for international humanitarian law.

President Spolyarich highly appreciated Kazakhstan's contribution to promoting international initiatives aimed at strengthening international security and addressing contemporary issues, and expressed her readiness to intensify cooperation in this context.

The interlocutors discussed joint actions within the framework of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, as well as preparations for the High-Level Conference on Humanity in War to be held in Amman (Jordan) at the end of 2026.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ICRC at the international, regional and national levels.

You can read an exclusive interview of President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger with Qazinform News Agency here.