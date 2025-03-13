Kazakhstan, Hungary keen on strengthening inter-parliamentary relations

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral relations, including the current state and prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

Ambassador Saparbekuly highlighted the political reforms underway in Kazakhstan and the significant progress the country has achieved since gaining independence.

In turn, Chairman Németh expressed his commitment to further strengthening cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two nations, as well as working with Kazakhstan within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

As earlier reported, Hungary is set to launch an investment project to boost compound feed production in Kazakhstan.