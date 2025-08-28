Kazakhstan hosts first ASEAN Summer Festival

Organised by the ASEAN Committee in Kazakhstan, comprising Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, the event was held at the Indonesian Cultural Centre to mark the 58th anniversary of ASEAN’s founding and the 11th anniversary of the committee’s presence in Kazakhstan.

The festival drew a crowd of over 1,000 attendees, including local residents, ASEAN enthusiasts, and members of the diplomatic corps. Visitors were treated to an array of cultural performances, including music, dance, and singing, as well as traditional fashion showcases and culinary demonstrations.

Malaysia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mohd Adli Abdullah, highlighted Malaysia’s current ASEAN Chairmanship in his opening address and extended an invitation to Kazakh citizens to visit Malaysia.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan debuts at the ASEAN Film Festival with the historical film Tomiris.