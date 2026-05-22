Kazakhstan, Hong Kong sign extradition and legal assistance agreements

Assylov met with Hong Kong's Secretary for Security, Chris Tang, who coordinates the activities of law enforcement and special services in the region, including police, immigration, customs, prison, fire, and air rescue services.

According to the Prosecutor General, the meeting is of particular importance for strengthening cooperation between the two countries' law enforcement agencies in extradition of wanted persons and jointly combating transnational crimes.

Special attention was given to the cooperation in the search and recovery of illegally withdrawn assets and the laundering of criminally obtained proceeds.

Following the meeting, interstate agreements were signed on surrender of fugitive offenders; on mutual legal assistance in criminal cases; and on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to exchange operational and forensic information, best practices in investigating crimes using modern technology and artificial intelligence, and outlined further steps to deepen cooperation on other legal issues of mutual interest.