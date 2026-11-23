The forum has brought together culture ministers, government officials from SCO member states, international experts, and representatives of the creative community.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed participants at the opening ceremony.

Photo credit: Culture Ministry

The event focuses on issues related to intercivilizational dialogue, the preservation of cultural diversity, and the expansion of international cooperation.

In his remarks, Aibek Sydykov emphasized the importance of strengthening mutual understanding among nations, preserving national traditions, and developing cultural and humanitarian ties between countries.

Photo credit: Culture Ministry

Particular attention was given to expanding international cultural exchanges, promoting national arts and culture abroad, enhancing cooperation in the museum and theater sectors, and supporting young cultural figures and the creative industries.

The capital of China hosted a grand reception to mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in June this year.