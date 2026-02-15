EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan hauls 2 gold medals at 2026 Artistic Swimming World Cup in Colombia

    21:22, 15 February 2026

    Kazakhstani swimmers secured two gold medals in the opening leg of the 2026 World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Medellin, Colombia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan hauls 2 gold medals at 2026 Artistic Swimming World Cup in Colombia
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Kazakhstan’s Eduard Kim won gold in the men’s solo free routine with a score of 195.2476 in the 2026 Artistic Swimming World Cup opener in Medellín.

    Kazakhstan’s women’s squad also made it to the podium with first place in the Team Free routine.

    Earlier, Kazakhstani swimmer Viktor Druzin finished third in the men’s solo technical routine.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's freestyle skier Pavel Kolmakov ends his Olympic run. 

    Sport Swimming Colombia Events
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All