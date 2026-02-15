Kazakhstan hauls 2 gold medals at 2026 Artistic Swimming World Cup in Colombia

Kazakhstan’s Eduard Kim won gold in the men’s solo free routine with a score of 195.2476 in the 2026 Artistic Swimming World Cup opener in Medellín.

Kazakhstan’s women’s squad also made it to the podium with first place in the Team Free routine.

Earlier, Kazakhstani swimmer Viktor Druzin finished third in the men’s solo technical routine.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's freestyle skier Pavel Kolmakov ends his Olympic run.