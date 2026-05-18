Kazakhstan has coal reserves sufficient for over 300 years

In 2025, coal production in Kazakhstan reached 115 million tons, a 7% increase compared to 2024. Of this, 85 million tons were directed to domestic consumption and utilities, while exports totaled 30 million tons.

Key export destinations for Kazakh coal include Russia, Poland, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, India, and Malaysia, among others.

For 2026, production is planned at 128.9 million tons, with 40 subsoil users currently engaged in coal mining.

The Ministry of Energy is actively working to attract investment into the sector. In 2025, investments under contractual programs amounted to 305 billion tenge, with 553 billion tenge expected in 2026.

Special attention is given to geological exploration. By the end of this year, an auction will be held to grant subsoil use rights for coal deposits across 10 sites.

Kazakhstan ranks 10th globally in coal reserves, with total deposits estimated at 33.6 billion tons.