Kazakhstan harvests nearly 20 mln tons of grain so far
Harvesting campaign continues across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops exceeds 16 million hectares throughout Kazakhstan. As of now, 12.7 million hectares or 79.3% of the total area have been harvested. 19.8 million tons of grain have been threshed.
1.3 million tons of oilseeds, 2.4 million tons of potatoes with a yield of 229.2 centners/hectare, and 3.2 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 303.1 centners/hectare have been collected as of October 2.
In addition, 427,500 tons of cabbage with a yield of 324 centners/hectare, 897,400 tons of onions with a yield of 429 centners/hectare, and 328,500 tons of carrots with a yield of 286.8 centners/hectare have been secured.