Kazakhstan hails meeting of Presidents of Russia and the US in Anchorage

He said Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that this summit, historical in its significance, became possible thanks to the political will of the leaders of the two countries, their sincere intent to find common approaches to solving the key problems of our time, including the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kazinform News Agency reported that the U.S.-Russian summit had opened at Elmendorf Richardson military base in Anchorage.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, initially planned as a one-on-one, was held in a three-on-three format and lasted nearly three hours.

President Trump was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Alongside President Putin were Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov. Interpreters from both sides were also present.

After the talks, Putin and Trump appeared before the press but did not take questions, delivering only brief statements on the outcome of the summit.