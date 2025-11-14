Kazakhstan grabs gold at 2025 ISU Short Track Junior World Cup

Kazakhstan took the first place in the short track speed skating mixed team relay. Coming in second was South Korea, while China finished third.

It is worth noting Kazakh capital Astana hosts the 2025 ISU Short Track Junior World Cup at the Alau Ice Palace on November 13 to 15.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported Aibar Kaiym of Kazakhstan claimed a victory at the Cadet World Cup stage held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.