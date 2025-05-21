Kazakhstan, Germany enhance cooperation in dual education, water resources management

The Kazakh-German cooperation in dual education and implementation of advanced technologies in water sector were discussed at the meeting.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his welcoming remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko noted that the topics brought up for discussion were important and relevant for Kazakhstan.

The participants of the first panel session titled “The Year of Working Professions in Kazakhstan: Bilateral Cooperation in Dual Education Sphere” reviewed opportunities for Germany’s participation in methodological support of the process of improving this education model.

The Kazakh Deputy Minister highlighted practical results of cooperation with German partners, including the International Dual Education Centre that is being established together with the Erfurt Education Centre on the basis of the Allur automobile plant in Kostanai.

“It is precisely this effect that we aim for in our joint work with international partners,” stressed Roman Vassilenko.

According to Vice Minister of Education of Kazakhstan Edil Ospan, dual education system has been implemented so far in 552 colleges in Kazakhstan with the participation of over 18,000 enterprises, covering over 108,000 people.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany Alexander Hochradel expressed the Ministry’s readiness to support Kazakhstan in developing dual education and bringing colleges and enterprises closer together.

The second panel session was devoted to the theme of “Effective Management of Water Resources: Experience and Prospects from Germany and Kazakhstan”.

Amid the global climate change, this objective has gained critical importance for security and sustainable development of Central Asia.

German companies and experts have advanced technologies and unique experience in water sector and can make a significant contribution to the modernization of water infrastructure and implementation of engineering projects in Kazakhstan.

For instance, cooperation is being promoted with the German Water Partnership that is the biggest German sectoral association, uniting over 300 companies from various waterworks sectors.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

More than 100 representatives of government agencies, industry associations, heads of colleges, business community and experts participated in the meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club.

Since 2012, the Berlin Eurasian Club meets annually three times a year in Astana (May), Brussels (October) and Berlin (December). The Club’s work is aimed at promoting regular engagement among politicians, experts, businessmen and scholars of the two countries with a view to exchange experience and develop recommendations. 43 meetings of the Berlin Eurasian Club have been organized so far and attended by the heads of state and government, prominent politicians, businessmen and experts from Kazakhstan, Germany and the European Union.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Germany develop investment projects worth USD 54.4 billion.