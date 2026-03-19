Kazakhstan, Georgia explore Middle Corridor projects

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, logistics, and tourism, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

They also explored opportunities to further expand trade, economic, and investment ties, with particular emphasis on joint participation in future projects.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Special attention was devoted to logistics infrastructure initiatives within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), as well as potential projects in agro-industrial cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, met with Japan’s Minister of the Environment, Hirotaka Ishihara, to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of sustainable development and introduction of green technologies.