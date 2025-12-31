Kazakhstan, Georgia agree to continue constructive dialogue

During the talks, the foreign ministers discussed the outcomes of bilateral cooperation in 2025 and commended the Kazakh-Georgian relationship.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continuous political dialogue and practical cooperation across all areas of the bilateral agenda.

Special focus was placed to expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two nations. The importance of stepping up investment cooperation was stressed, given its significant contribution to the countries’ economies, production growth and job creation.

The talks highlighted mutual agreement to maintain close working ties and to continue constructive dialogue.

