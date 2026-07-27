Kazakhstan focuses on non‑oil sectors to drive growth

The meeting focused on the issues related to the development of non‑oil industries, which remain key drivers of the economy amid a temporary decline in oil production. These include construction, processing sector, trade, transport, and agriculture.

According to the Government, construction sector continues to post the strongest growth. The highest growth rates are projected in the Ulytau, Abai, and Kyzylorda regions.

"The processing industry is also demonstrating solid growth, with output increasing by 9.8%. The main drivers are mechanical engineering (+23.2%), chemical industry (+19.0%), food production (+14.7%), and light industry (+89.2%). Trade also continues to show positive dynamics. In the first half of 2026, trade turnover reached 36.2 trillion tenge, while the physical volume index of trade stood at 105.7%. To support further growth, regional authorities have been instructed to implement Trade Development Roadmaps, aimed at the launch of new investment projects," a press release reads.

In the transport sector, it was noted that although overall freight volumes have increased, growth is being restrained by reduced transportation of oil and gas. In this regard, Serik Zhumangarin instructed officials to make full use of the country’s transit potential, especially along rail and road routes.

Steady growth is also expected in agriculture, driven by the ongoing harvest campaign, the development of livestock farming, and record levels of concessional financing for the agro-industrial sector.

A significant contribution to the sector's growth is now coming from dairy farms whose construction was financed on preferential terms in 2024-2025 and which are now reaching full production capacity. This has already resulted in increased milk output. In the first half of 2026, Kazakhstan produced 1.9 million tons of milk, up 2.4% compared to the same period in 2025.

Summing up the meeting, Zhumangarin stressed that Kazakhstan continues to implement large-scale infrastructure projects to support long-term economic growth.

"It is necessary to start preparing high-quality projects that will generate long-term economic benefits and are included in the regional standards system: healthcare and social facilities, with particular attention to bridges, overpasses, key transport corridors, and energy infrastructure financed from the national budget. Kazakhstan is a vast country that continues to develop rapidly, so the number of projects being implemented should increase every year," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to develop a comprehensive program to support the adoption of water-saving technologies in agriculture, including concessional financing, irrigation infrastructure development and support for domestic equipment manufacturers.