Kazakhstan, Finland keen to boost digital partnership

During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat was briefed on Nokia’s global operations and its key focus areas in international markets. The parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the fields of digitalization, telecommunications, and the implementation of innovative solutions.

Particular attention was given to the potential application of Nokia’s technological developments in advancing telecommunications infrastructure and building digital ecosystems in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the both sides agreed to continue their engagement to further develop and expand cooperation.

