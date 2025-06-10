Kazakhstan, Finland confirm commitment to constructive engagement and strengthening cooperation within OSCE

The discussion focused on the priority spheres of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as mutual efforts to boost Kazakh-Finnish engagement across the whole spectrum of relations.

Highlighting dynamic contacts at the highest and high levels, the Kazakh Foreign Minister underscored that Finland is one of the key partners for Kazakhstan in the Northern Europe and in the European Union, reconfirming the readiness to further deepen dialogue between Astana and Helsinki.

The sides welcomed the contribution of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in developing mutually beneficial business ties. They discussed prospects of collaborating in sectors such as transport and logistics, management of water resources and forestry, innovations, energy and “green” technologies to unlock the potential of economic partnership.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Minister Nurtleu invited the Finnish businesses to take an active part in implementing industrial and innovative projects in Kazakhstan.

The two ministers agreed that the continued exchange of visits at all levels would provide a new impetus to intergovernmental ties, promoting the relations to a qualitatively new stage.

During the negotiations, the parties exchanged views on the situation internally and in the area of responsibility of the OSCE, as well as possible ways to strengthen confidence and revive constructive dialogue among the participating states.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister noted the symbolism of the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Helsinki Final Act that became the foundational document for the Organization.

Moreover, this year marks a double anniversary, as 15 years ago following the historic OSCE Summit in 2010 in the capital of Kazakhstan, the heads of state and government of the Organization’s participating states adopted the Astana Declaration that reinforced the main principles of the Helsinki Act.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Minister Nurtleu expressed confidence that despite the challenging geopolitical situation in the region, the OSCE remains a needed dialogue platform for resolving crises in the area of the Organization.

The Finnish Foreign Minister presented Finland’s priorities in the OSCE, noting that the Chair’s efforts are aimed at strengthening resilience of the participating states and the Organization as a whole, their ability to react to crises and recover from them.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s support for the chairpersonship and its active role in the OSCE. She noted the importance of Central Asia for the Organization and the continued assistance of its field operations to countries in implementing reforms and projects in all three dimensions – the politico-military, economic and environment and humanitarian.

Special attention was given to joint efforts in combating transnational threats and climate change, strengthening border security and transport connectivity, as well as promoting and advancing the rule of law and civil society.

Following the meeting, the ministers agreed to maintain regular dialogue in the bilateral format and within the framework of regional platforms.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met the OSCE Chairperson-in-Offic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, Elina Valtonen.