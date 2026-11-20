According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Construction, the Kazakh delegation presented the country's priorities in critical raw materials and sustainable mineral resource development, highlighting several projects open to international cooperation.

The talks also focused on how companies from Kazakhstan and Sweden could work together to modernize the country's mining industry.

The meeting brought together Sweden's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, representatives of businesses, financial institutions, and development organizations from both countries, as well as Business Sweden, the Swedish Trade and Invest Council.

Kazakhstan was represented by companies including Tau-Ken Samruk, Kazakh Nickel, and Taza Metal Technologies, while Swedish participants included Epiroc, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Scania.

Following the talks, the participants agreed to continue exploring joint initiatives and potential financing opportunities to support their implementation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization had discussed the possibility of establishing a regional office in Almaty.