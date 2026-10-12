Kazakhstan eyes semiconductor manufacturing with Belgian scientists

Zhumabay Bakenov, a Professor at Nazarbayev University and Founding Director General of the Institute of New Materials and Energy Technologies, announced this on the sidelines of the Belgium-Kazakhstan Critical Minerals Seminar.

Photo credit: Adiya Abubakir/Qazinform

The seminar findings are to be presented to the King and Queen of Belgium at a roundtable on October 13.

"We have the technologies, but I think it's fair to say they are outdated. KU Leuven is especially known for its processes in enrichment, hydrometallurgy, and pyrometallurgy. Renowned scientists in this field work there. I believe cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium, especially through KU Leuven, is very promising. One of our goals is to create joint centers for critical materials in Kazakhstan," the professor said.

At such centers, Kazakh and Belgian specialists would work together to develop technologies for mining, enrichment, and processing of critical minerals.

Kazakh students will also have the opportunity to learn from Belgian specialists under dual-degree programs.

"At these centers, we will work alongside Belgian specialists. Our students will be able to study in Belgium. We also plan to discuss dual-degree programs, under which Kazakh and Belgian students will study together and earn degrees from two universities. As for research and establishing joint centers, we want to move very quickly. If our Belgian colleagues are ready, we are ready to sign agreements, create the centers and finance them jointly," Zhumabay Bakenov said.

The professor also named the products Kazakhstan hopes to manufacture, partly through cooperation with Belgian scientists.

"We want our raw materials to be extracted, enriched, processed and brought to a finished product in Kazakhstan. For instance, we want to manufacture superconductors, semiconductors, catalysts and magnets based on what we have," the professor explained.

Notably, Kazakhstan already exports molybdenum ore and titanium to Belgium.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Philippe of the Belgians adopted a joint statement outlining key areas of bilateral cooperation.