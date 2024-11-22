Kazakhstan eyes 3 more projects for deep processing of grain before 2028

In 2023, Kazakhstan produced 111,000 tons of starch products, including 22,700 tons of corn starch (15,500 tons in 2022), 21,100 tons of wheat starch (19,700 tons), 51,800 tons of starch treacle (57,300 tons), 10,100 tons of gluten (10,700 tons), said Azat Sultanov, Kazakh vice minister of agriculture.

It was reported that the country boosted its exports of processed grain products in 2023, including 11,500 tons of corn starch (9,300 tons in 2022), 15,700 tons of wheat starch (10,600 tons), 6,900 tons of gluten (7,700 tons), and 19,400 tons of starch treacle (16,000 tons). Last year, Kazakhstan also imported 265 tons of wheat starch, 4,200 tons of corn starch, 8,100 tons of starch treacle and 76.1 tons of gluten.

Three more projects for deep processing of grain are set to be implemented before 2028.

It was informed that Qostanai Grain Industry embarked on the project for deep processing of grain crops in Kostanay region with a processing capacity of 415,000 tons of grain per year. Set to be commissioned in 2027, the project will allow to produce lysine, gluten, bioethanol, carbon dioxide.

In Turkestan region, Kazkrakhmal LLP seeks to process 100,000-150,000 tons of corn per year to produce starch products starting from 2026.

Türkiye’s Tiryaki Agro together with Qatar’s Hassad Food launched a project for deep processing of grain crop with a capacity of 240,000 tons per year in Astana. Set to be launched in 2026, the project aims for production of export-oriented starch, gluten, glucose-fructose syrup.

Currently, Kazakhstan is in talks to develop four more investment projects for deep processing of grain and corn with a total capacity of over two million tons per year.

According to Sultanov, Kazakhstan has a sufficient storage of grain to run their production facilities at full capacity.

Kazakh Deputy Premier Serik Zhumangarin reaffirmed all-round support from the state for those running projects for deep processing of grain in the country.