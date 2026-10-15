Kazakhstan exports wheatgrass juice to Russia and UAE

Since 2016, Green Vitamin has produced 100% natural wheatgrass juice from young wheat shoots it cultivates itself. This approach enables the producer to control its raw material supply and maintain a fully integrated production cycle.

It currently produces up to 3,000 packages of wheatgrass juice per month, with the capacity to increase output to 10,000 packages. Its products are available in all regional centers across Kazakhstan.

Exports have become a key growth area for the business. Green Vitamin’s products are already supplied to the Russian market and the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai.

The company is also in the process of signing an agreement to enter the Belarusian market, a move expected to broaden its export geography and strengthen the position of Kazakh-made products abroad.

The Agriculture Ministry noted that the development of such regional enterprises helps strengthen the country’s food-processing sector, create and preserve jobs, expand the range of domestically produced goods, and boost Kazakhstan’s export potential.

To note, Kazakhstan’s camel milk may hit shelves in China and Middle East stores.