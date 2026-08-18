Kazakhstan exports surge to $40B in H1 2026: Türkiye shipments nearly double

In comparison, exports in January–June 2025 stood at $37.1 billion. Thus, export revenue increased by approximately $3.2 billion year-on-year.

Exports grew faster than imports, pushing the trade surplus close to $9 billion, with Kazakhstan-made goods strengthening their positions in China, Türkiye, France, Uzbekistan, and other countries.

At the same time, imports rose 5.4% to $31.5 billion. Total foreign trade turnover reached $71.8 billion, up 7.2%, with a positive trade balance of around $8.9 billion.

One of the key results of the first half of the year is not only the increase in trade flows but also the fact that exports grew at a faster pace than imports, further strengthening the country's positive trade balance.

Türkiye: exports almost double year-on-year

One of the strongest results was the surge in shipments to Türkiye. In the first half of the year, exports to Türkiye increased 94.3%, nearly doubling. This is among the highest growth rates among Kazakhstan's major trading partners and reflects expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Significant export growth was also recorded to France (+45.2%), Uzbekistan (+39.5%), Germany (roughly +10%), and several other markets.

China is becoming Kazakhstan's top export destination

China retains its position as the single largest market for Kazakh goods. In January–June 2026, exports to China totaled about $7.51 billion, accounting for 18.6% of total exports.

This structure shows that Kazakh exports have a wide geographic reach, with major shipments flowing simultaneously to China, European countries, Russia, Türkiye, and Central Asian states.

Read more about Kazakhstan's exports and imports in the first half of the year here.