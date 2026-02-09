Kazakhstan exports nearly 1,770 tons of flax seeds to China

According to chinanews.com.cn, after crossing the China-Kazakhstan border through the Khorgos checkpoint, the shipment was delivered under bonded regime to the southern freight yard of the Yinchuan Railway Logistics Center. The flax seeds were then promptly transported by road to the city’s comprehensive bonded zone, where they will be processed.

“The produced flax oil is planned to be sold on the markets of Yinchuan city and nearby areas,” a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture reads.

It is noted that the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is one of China’s key regions processing and consuming flax seeds.

“The launch of railroad shipments between China and Central Asian states enabled to significantly reduce time and cost of cross-border deliveries, as well as to ensure stable supplies of raw materials to the agro-industrial enterprises,” the ministry notes.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and China began developing the Shymkent Oil Refinery Expansion Project.