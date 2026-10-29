Kazakhstan expects first Airbus A340 cargo aircraft in November

According to Lastayev, Kazakhstan is carrying out a three-year modernization program to upgrade its aviation infrastructure, including the reconstruction of airport runways and terminals nationwide.

Key aviation hubs have been designated as special economic zones, while work is underway to modernize aircraft refueling facilities and cargo terminals and improve their connections to rail and road networks.

The country has also begun upgrading its air navigation systems with advanced technologies.

Lastayev said national cargo carrier Air Cargo has signed an agreement to acquire its first Airbus A340, which is expected to arrive in November 2026. A second aircraft is due in March 2027, with plans to eventually expand the fleet to 10 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is moving ahead with the digitalization of its transport sector by integrating information systems into a unified intelligent platform called E-Kólik.

According to Lastayev, the platform will streamline cargo operations by introducing paperless documentation, reducing processing times, and improving transparency throughout transport routes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that cargo transit through Kazakhstan had increased 5.6-fold over the past decade, reaching 36.3 million tons in 2025.