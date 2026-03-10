Kazakhstan expands wool processing industry with new plant plans

Saparov emphasized that deep processing of agricultural raw materials is a key priority of agrarian policy, noting that such projects help maximize the use of domestic resources and create products with high added value.

In late 2025, with government support, Kazakhstan launched its first sheep wool processing plant in Aktobe. The facility applies advanced Italian Cormatex Airlay technology, developed by Luca Querci, Managing Director of Cormatex SRL. The plant’s annual capacity is 3,600 tons of wool processing.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan

Company representatives announced plans to build a second plant, with an estimated investment of around $10 million. Astana is being considered as a potential location for the plant. Meanwhile, a network of wool collection, washing, and sorting points is set to be opened in regions with high concentrations of ruminants.

Asset Tleuov explained that local primary processing would reduce farmers’ logistics costs and allow the company to purchase wool at higher prices, thereby creating an additional income source for rural households and encouraging the growth of sheep farming.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan

Concluding the meeting, Minister Saparov reaffirmed the ministry’s readiness to provide full support for initiatives aimed at developing the processing industry and increasing rural incomes.

