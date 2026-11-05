Kazakhstan expands Saryarka SEZ to promote tourism

The changes were approved by Government Resolution No. 969, adopted on November 2, 2026.

Under the resolution, the Saryarka SEZ covers parts of Karaganda and Balkhash cities, as well as Bukhar-Zhyrau and Karkaraly districts in Karaganda region. It also includes Sary-Arka Airport.

A key amendment adds tourism development to the SEZ's official objectives, with a focus on boosting the region's tourism potential and developing competitive infrastructure for both domestic and international visitors.

Previously, the zone's main priorities included developing the metallurgical and metalworking industries, attracting manufacturers, expanding raw material processing, and producing competitive, high-value-added products.

The resolution will come into force 10 calendar days after its first official publication.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to introduce new international air routes to Vienna, New York, Milan, and other destinations in 2027.