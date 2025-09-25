Kazakhstan expands partnership with ICAO

The sides discussed key issues of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation development and the global agenda of ICAO. Topics included further alignment of national regulations with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), enhancement of flight safety culture, expansion of international connectivity and Kazakhstan’s transit potential, sustainable development of the sector (including the use of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and support for decarbonization mechanisms), digitalization and improved efficiency of air navigation, as well as staff training and involvement of youth into Next Generation of Aviation Professionals (NGAP) initiatives.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

In her remarks, Mrs. Tompiyeva named cooperation with ICAO a strategic priority for Kazakhstan’s aviation authorities.

“Kazakhstan continues its efforts to ratify ICAO’s key international documents. We have already ratified four foundational agreements and currently we are completing the national procedures to ratify the protocols amending articles 50a and 56b of the Chicago Convention. These actions demonstrate our commitment to enhancing the regulatory framework of the global aviation,” she said.

For his part, Juan Carlos Salazar said that ICAO highly appreciates Kazakhstan’s progress and its commitment to the organization's standards. He also hailed the work of professionals responsible for safety of flights, aviation security and reliability of processes.

He added that he is pleased with the preliminary results of the aviation security and formalities simplification audit conducted in early September in Kazakhstan noting that it lays the foundation for further progress.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to continue substantive dialogue and coordinate the projects aimed at enhancing flight safety, air navigation efficiency, and industry resilience, as well as on the visit of the ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar to Kazakhstan.

In July 2025, during his visit to Astana, President of ICAO Salvatore Sciacchitano discussed the nation’s strategic vision, investment in aviation, and global connectivity goals in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency.