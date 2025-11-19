Kazakhstan expands livestock product exports to over 15 countries

The country’s livestock producers are strengthening their positions in the global markets. Kazakhstan and China signed veterinary protocols for beef, hides, poultry meat, and by-products exports. Work is underway to expand exports of horsemeat, dried mare’s milk, processed products, chilled beef, lamb, and pork.

To note, Kazakhstan was included in the list of honey exporters to the EU.

Besides, Kazakhstan and Iraq agreed on certificates for beef and small ruminants’ exports.

In addition, Kazakhstan and Georgia approved four veterinary certificates to enter Georgia’s market.

Kazakhstan agreed on certificates for fish and beekeeping products exports with Azerbaijan, and certificates for hides of hoofed animals with Iran.

A total of 3,702 enterprises were included in foreign registries, of which 3,339 were in the EAEU, 57 in China, 63 in the EU, 101 in Uzbekistan, 13 in the UAE, 47 in Japan, 9 in Azerbaijan.