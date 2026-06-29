Kazakhstan expands international cooperation against transnational crime

The Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan and European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi met and signed a landmark Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

The agreement enables direct exchange of operational information, creation of joint investigation teams, collaboration on extradition cases as well as tracing, seizure, and confiscation of criminal assets.

He also met with Luxembourg Prosecutor General John Petry to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in combating crime. They also focused on enhancing mutual legal assistance mechanisms, shared best practices in prosecutorial work, and the rule of law enforcement.

As written before, as part of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, a package of strategic agreements signed to develop scientific and educational, innovative and technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU.