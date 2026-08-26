Kazakhstan, EU strengthen food safety cooperation

The training focuses on representatives of the veterinary service, fisheries, and honey and aquaculture producers, and is intended to explain the EU’s requirements for the production, control, and export of relevant products.

The training mission is an important stage in improving Kazakhstan’s national system of veterinary and sanitary control in line with EU requirements and expanding the country’s export opportunities.

In particular, the training will help create the necessary conditions to obtain the right to export Kazakhstan’s honey and aquaculture products to the EU markets.

District and regional inspection services, the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee, laboratory services, the Fisheries Committee, as well as business operators engaged in honey and aquaculture production attend the training.

The program includes both theoretical and practical sessions with the participation of European experts.

Those attending are expected to visit honey and aquaculture production facilities in Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions. They will learn the EU requirements in the areas of product safety control, veterinary supervision, production processes, and traceability.

The training will allow Kazakh specialists to improve their competencies, exchange experience with European colleagues, and determine further steps to enhance the control system and ensure compliance of domestic products with EU market requirements.

The training mission under BTSF contributes to strengthening Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the European Union, raising the level of food safety, and creating conditions for expanding exports of domestic honey and aquaculture products.