Kazakhstan, EU confirm key role of regional partnership in strengthening strategic dialogue

During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev underlined that Kazakhstan and the European Union have been consistently enhancing their political dialogue, including through the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, signed ten years ago and serving as a solid foundation for long-term cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on key areas of cooperation, noting the importance of promoting projects on green transformation and transport connectivity. In this context, the significance of further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was underlined.

The head of the foreign ministry emphasized that Kazakhstan is a reliable and responsible partner of the European Union and remains open to expanding bilateral economic and political cooperation.

Minister Kosherbayev stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation within the “Central Asia – European Union” format, which has established itself as an effective platform for advancing regional dialogue and implementing practical initiatives. It was expressed that Kazakhstan is ready to continue active participation in joint projects and to enhance cooperation on the priority areas of engagement with the EU.

For his part, Special Representative Stiprais highly praised the level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU, noting Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening interregional cooperation and advancing major economic and infrastructure initiatives.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial partnership and expressed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue on key bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier, in an interview with Qazinform News Agency, Mr. Stiprais spoke about the upcoming 3rd European Union - Central Asia Economic Forum and the 10th anniversary of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU under the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.