Kazakhstan, Estonia explore joint venture in heat exchange equipment production

The issue was on agenda of a meeting between Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Sanzhar Zharkeshov and Vadim Martynov, Director General of Tallinna Masinatehas OU (Tallinn Machine Building Plant).

Photo credit: The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan

According to the Ministry of Energy, Tallinna Masinatehas OU, one of the oldest machine-building plants in Estonia, occupies a leading position in the production of heat exchange equipment in the Baltic and Northern regions. The company is recognized for its high expertise in designing and manufacturing equipment operating under excess pressure, including products made from specialized grades of steel.

The initiative to localize the production in Kazakhstan is driven by the growing demand for modern technological equipment in the domestic petrochemical, oil and gas, and agrochemical industries. Market analysis shows that there is steady demand, which creates potential for the development of the local machine-building base.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in developing a partnership that will expand production capabilities, strengthen industrial cooperation and create new jobs.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency President of Estonia Alar Karis shared his vision for expanding cooperation, strengthening connectivity between the two regions, and exploring new opportunities in technology, logistics, and people-to-people partnerships.