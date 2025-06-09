Kazakhstan ends spring sowing campaign on time

The press service of the Government of Kazakhstan said that this year’s sowing campaign has ended for the first time within its originally planned schedule thanks to the state support measures, coordinated work of farmers and local executive authorities.

Changes in agricultural practices focused on diversifying agricultural production and moving away from monoculture farming, said the press service. “As of June 6, this year’s sown area totaled 23.7 million hectares”.

As part of its efforts to adapt to climate change and market trends, the country opted for more profitable and sustainable crops. As a result, the country’s area for oilseeds increased to 3.4 million hectares, which is 0.5 million hectares more than last year. The area sown to fodder crops stands at 3.3 million hectares, increasing 114,000 ha year-over-year.

The area for corn production for grain was at 167,500 ha and melons and vegetables at 222,300 ha. The area under potato rose to 83,400 ha, which is 11,300 ha more than last season, while the wheat sown area stood at 13 million ha, down 187,000 ha compared to last year.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan's sunflower acreage is to hit a record high of 1.4 million hectares.