Kazakhstan embarks on main path of sustainable development, President

He highlighted this year Kazakhstan marks the 35th anniversary of its independence.

He emphasized that the anniversary should be celebrated with hard work and tangible results, not just symbolic gestures.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that 2026 is a year of large-scale transformation, underscoring Kazakhstan’s determination to modernize and strengthen its institutions.

He stressed Kazakhstan has entered the main path of sustainable development as a state striving for progress in all spheres of public life.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn ceremony of raising the State Flag of Kazakhstan at the Atameken Memorial Complex in Astana.