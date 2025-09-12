Kazakhstan discusses promising agricultural projects with LuLu Group International

Speaking at the meeting, Yusuff Ali said that the company imports meat and agricultural products from Kazakhstan and urged stronger cooperation, highlighting great potential and favorable investment conditions.

Special attention was placed to the company’s plans to build a meat processing plant and a distribution center for purchasing agricultural products in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Premier Bektenov stressed Kazakhstan’s keenness to implement these initiatives that align with the instructions to expand projects of deep agricultural processing set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his recent address to the nation.

Currently, Kazakhstan exports its agricultural products to more than 70 countries, and seeks to double this figure by increasing agricultural productivity by three-fold.

The agro-industrial complex traditionally holds an important place in the economy of the country. Kazakhstan is open to expanding cooperation from creation of joint agricultural technoparks and export-orientated logistics hubs to promotion of e-commerce and other projects. For this purpose, our country has created all necessary conditions, said Bektenov.

Following the meeting, government agencies were tasks with providing assistance needed in implementing projects.

