Kazakhstan develops national climate change adaptation plan

Speaking at the Central Asia Climate Change Conference (CACCC 2026), Oshurbayev stated Kazakhstan is steadily delivering on its Paris Agreement commitments, including the updated NDC 3.0 through 2035. The emphasis is now moving from setting goals to practical implementation.

To this end, Kazakhstan is developing a Roadmap to carbon neutrality by 2060. This plan mandates the integration of climate-focused solutions across all economic sectors and the mobilization of funding for the low-carbon transition, said the Kazakh deputy minister.

He further noted that Kazakhstan has operated an emissions trading system for over ten years, with ongoing improvements incorporating international best practices and European Union standards.

In a push to fulfill global methane pledges, Kazakhstan is drafting a national plan and regulatory framework, Oshurbayev said, while adding that the nation is also developing a national plan for the adaptation to climate change to reduce economic vulnerability to climate risks.

Previously, Qazinform reported the heads of state and foreign delegations jointly visited the RES 2026 EXPO International Exhibition of Green and Sustainable Technologies.