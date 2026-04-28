Kazakhstan develops Digital Qazaqstan nationwide digitalization strategy
10:22, 28 April 2026
At today's Government meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the importance of the Digital Qazaqstan nationwide digitalization strategy development, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He announced Kazakhstan is developing the draft comprehensive national strategy for large-scale digitalization and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies Digital Qazaqstan, in line with the President’s task.
It will define the long-term vision for digital sector development and coordinate implementation across industries.
He stressed it is crucial to give an impetus to the digital transformation of the country’s economy within the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, declared by the Head of State.