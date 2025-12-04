Kazakhstan deepens Asia-Pacific partnership on development aid

The event was organised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in conjunction with the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA).

During the forum, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) and the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA). The signing of this document creates opportunities for joint projects and the exchange of experience between KazAID and TICA in international development, including the exchange of practices, training, and joint implementation of initiatives in partner countries.

During the event, representatives of KazAID and TICA discussed prospects for further cooperation, identified areas for future projects and confirmed their commitment to expanding practical cooperation in the interests of sustainable development.

The signing ceremony was attended by UNESCAP Deputy Executive Secretary Shombi Sharpe and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCAP Margulan Baimukhan.

Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), established on 19 October 2004 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, is responsible for coordinating the country's international assistance, including technical cooperation, grants, training and exchange programmes for developing countries. The agency promotes models of bilateral, trilateral and multilateral cooperation and actively works with countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East and other partners.

