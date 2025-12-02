Kazakhstan cuts ‘grey’ fuel turnover to 20% in digitalization efforts

Akkenzhenov announced that the Oil Transportation Management information system has been launched to automate and fully digitize the process of distributing oil among oil-producing companies, oil refineries, and transportation companies in accordance with approved regulations.

The system is operating as expected, with 117 active users registered and 2,182 applications submitted by subsoil users, added the minister.

The service has made it possible to shorten the time required to prepare applications from 5 days to 1 day, achieve 100% automation of submitting and signing oil delivery schedules, and reduce the schedule approval time from 7 to 2 days, said Akkenzhenov.

The energy minister also spoke on the operation of the Oil Track information system, introduced to digitalize the circulation of petroleum products. The system is capable of fully tracking incoming applications.

According to the ministry, 123 oil depots have been equipped with control metering devices and regularly transmit data to the operator.

The system has reduced application processing time from 3 hours to 10 minutes, cut the ‘grey’ fuel turnover to 20%, and ensures automatic 24/7 data transmission from the devices, enabling continuous monitoring. The possibility of applying artificial intelligence to forecast demand and optimize logistics is being considered, noted Akkenzhenov.

