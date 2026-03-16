Kazakhstan completes 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy with two medals

Yerbol Khamitov, Alexandr Gerlits, Sergey Usoltsev, and Yuri Berezin competed in para biathlon and para cross-country skiing. Vladislav Kobal, Anna Gracheva, and Nurlan Alimov performed in para cross-country skiing.

Yerbol Khamitov claimed a historic gold medal in the men’s 4.5 km sprint pursuit sitting in para biathlon. He also secured bronze in the men’s 1.5 km sitting para cross-country skiing sprint.

“The XIV Winter Paralympics have finished. Kazakhstan’s team has secured one gold and one bronze medals. In a relay, our team placed in the top five. These achievements are the result of systematic state support and collaborative efforts to develop para sports. All the necessary conditions were created during the training period for the athletes, including complex medical support and the organization of international training camps at the best winter resorts. Roman Petushkov, an experienced international specialist and multiple Paralympic champion, consulted the team on preparation. The athletes demonstrated their high level of expertise in competitions through teamwork,” emphasized Marat Kaskyrbayev, Head of the Department of the Committee of Sports and Physical Education.

To note, the Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games were held from March 6 to 15. More than 600 para athletes from 55 countries competed in 79 medal events across six sports: para alpine skiing, para biathlon, para cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, para snowboard, and wheelchair curling.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Yerbol Khamitov had won the first medal at the Winter Paralympics in Italy.